There are many powerful catalysts in the market: EQT Corporation (EQT) can be one of them

The closing price of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) was 39.29 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $39.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8818595 shares were traded. EQT reached its highest trading level at $40.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 359.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $50 previously.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Jackson Kathryn Jean sold 11,568 shares for $42.34 per share. The transaction valued at 489,789 led to the insider holds 501 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.14.

Shares Statistics:

EQT traded an average of 7.24M shares per day over the past three months and 9.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 23.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, EQT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $7.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.01 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.04B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.