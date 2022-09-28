There is a good chance Adobe Inc. (ADBE) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $276.96 in the most recent trading day, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at 277.57, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6383654 shares were traded. ADBE reached its highest trading level at $284.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $274.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $354.

On September 19, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $425 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Ricks David A bought 1,200 shares for $280.56 per share. The transaction valued at 336,672 led to the insider holds 5,139 shares of the business.

Durn Daniel bought 3,250 shares of ADBE for $936,358 on Sep 22. The EVP & CFO now owns 8,948 shares after completing the transaction at $288.11 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Garfield Mark S., who serves as the SVP, CAO & Corp. Controller of the company, sold 132 shares for $294.54 each. As a result, the insider received 38,879 and left with 2,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $699.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 386.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 437.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 472.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 6.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $3.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.45, with high estimates of $3.53 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.73 and $13.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.52. EPS for the following year is $15.84, with 26 analysts recommending between $16.98 and $15.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.89B and the low estimate is $19.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.