There is a good chance Hill International Inc. (HIL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) closed at 3.33 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1537691 shares were traded. HIL reached its highest trading level at $3.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when EVANS PAUL J. bought 9,999 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 22,159 led to the insider holds 425,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIL has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9200.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIL traded on average about 925.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.36M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 247.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 265.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $100.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.7M to a low estimate of $100.7M. As of the current estimate, Hill International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.61M, an estimated decrease of -34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.5M, a decrease of -33.40% over than the figure of $-34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $434.15M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.8M and the low estimate is $406.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.