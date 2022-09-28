There is a good chance Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $82.93 in the most recent trading day, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) closed at 84.40, up 1.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2244846 shares were traded. ROST reached its highest trading level at $85.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102.

On May 20, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $80.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares for $81.46 per share. The transaction valued at 81,456 led to the insider holds 34,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $123.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 344.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROST’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.17, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.44 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.18B and the low estimate is $19.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.