There is a good chance Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed at 18.28 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $18.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3174863 shares were traded. SIX reached its highest trading level at $19.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $26.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAFFER REHAN bought 50,000 shares for $22.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,102,430 led to the insider holds 10,700,000 shares of the business.

Ruchim Arik W bought 50,000 shares of SIX for $1,102,430 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 10,700,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Ruchim Arik W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $22.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,298,112 and bolstered with 10,650,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIX traded on average about 3.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.94M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.71% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 4.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.