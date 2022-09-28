There is a good chance Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $73.33 in the most recent trading day, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at 74.26, up 1.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3544991 shares were traded. ZM reached its highest trading level at $75.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Bawa Aparna sold 2,404 shares for $109.14 per share. The transaction valued at 262,384 led to the insider holds 70,531 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 404 shares of ZM for $44,913 on Aug 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 72,935 shares after completing the transaction at $111.17 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Bawa Aparna, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $107.46 each. As a result, the insider received 214,918 and left with 73,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $291.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.82M. Insiders hold about 12.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 10.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $4.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.