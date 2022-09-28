There Is Still Room For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) closed the day trading at 98.06 up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $97.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181245 shares were traded. CHRW reached its highest trading level at $99.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHRW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $102.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Zechmeister Michael Paul sold 5,029 shares for $114.25 per share. The transaction valued at 574,563 led to the insider holds 41,324 shares of the business.

OBRIEN CHRIS sold 30,495 shares of CHRW for $3,490,003 on Aug 31. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 73,129 shares after completing the transaction at $114.45 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Castagnetto Michael D., who serves as the President of Robinson Fresh of the company, sold 3,046 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 365,520 and left with 20,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHRW traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHRW traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 128.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.49, compared to 10.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.74%.

Dividends & Splits

CHRW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.42 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.51. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 27 analysts recommending between $9.4 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $6.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01B to a low estimate of $6.25B. As of the current estimate, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.43B, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.29B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.1B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.61B and the low estimate is $17.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.