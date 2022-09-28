There Is Still Room For First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed the day trading at 1.57 up 16.30% from the previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454085 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $1.6393 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FWBI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $107.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.1262.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FWBI traded about 814.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FWBI traded about 659.42k shares per day. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 299.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.63. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-3.25.