There Is Still Room For Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed the day trading at 6.42 up 4.22% from the previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192486 shares were traded. MRSN reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On March 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 106.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $10.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRSN traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRSN traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 97.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.04M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.96 and $-2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 19,830.20% from the average estimate.