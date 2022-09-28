There Is Still Room For Micron Technology Inc. (MU) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was 50.58 for the day, up 3.48% from the previous closing price of $48.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17215618 shares were traded. MU reached its highest trading level at $50.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on September 26, 2022, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $60 from $68 previously.

On September 21, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $56.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Bokan Michael W sold 16,600 shares for $63.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,059,450 led to the insider holds 119,126 shares of the business.

ARNZEN APRIL S sold 5,600 shares of MU for $425,600 on Mar 24. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 89,172 shares after completing the transaction at $76.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Beard Robert P, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of the company, sold 266 shares for $96.17 each. As a result, the insider received 25,581 and left with 10,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Micron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $98.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.12.

Shares Statistics:

MU traded an average of 17.17M shares per day over the past three months and 21.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 29.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, MU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.40% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.07 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.56. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 29 analysts recommending between $10.08 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.54B to a low estimate of $7.13B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.27B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.7B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.13B and the low estimate is $23.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.