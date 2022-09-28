There Is Still Room For Range Resources Corporation (RRC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) was 23.69 for the day, down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $23.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6260328 shares were traded. RRC reached its highest trading level at $24.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17082.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.24.

Shares Statistics:

RRC traded an average of 4.10M shares per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 262.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.95M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 17.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, RRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.82 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $860.95M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $795.4M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.