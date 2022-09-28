There Is Still Room For SNDL Inc. (SNDL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) was 2.24 for the day, up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2733060 shares were traded. SNDL reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $9.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4152.

Shares Statistics:

SNDL traded an average of 6.47M shares per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.49M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 23.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.16M to a low estimate of $145.89M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8M, an estimated increase of 1,925.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.92M, an increase of 1,370.70% less than the figure of $1,925.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.79M, up 1,091.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836.78M and the low estimate is $594.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.