There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).

As of close of business last night, Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.78, up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178740 shares were traded. ACHR reached its highest trading level at $2.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Perkins Tosha sold 62,242 shares for $2.82 per share. The transaction valued at 175,541 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of ACHR for $283,040 on Sep 26. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, MISSAN ANDY, who serves as the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $2.78 each. As a result, the insider received 138,815 and left with 105,611 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6662, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9925.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACHR traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 10M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.32.