There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).

In the latest session, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) closed at 232.73 up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $232.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182380 shares were traded. STZ reached its highest trading level at $236.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Constellation Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 446.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $290.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $268 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Hankinson Garth sold 2,270 shares for $255.92 per share. The transaction valued at 580,946 led to the insider holds 7,176 shares of the business.

Sabia James A. Jr. sold 4,165 shares of STZ for $1,044,766 on Aug 18. The EVP & Pres. Beer now owns 47,236 shares after completing the transaction at $250.84 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, MCCARTHY DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,682 shares for $246.79 each. As a result, the insider received 415,103 and left with 3,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Constellation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 244.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STZ has traded an average of 961.89K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 188.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.83M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STZ is 3.20, from 3.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for STZ, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.46 and low estimates of $2.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13 and $10.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.99. EPS for the following year is $12.69, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.68 and $11.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.82B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.33B and the low estimate is $9.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.