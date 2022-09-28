There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SentinelOne Inc. (S).

In the latest session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at 25.76 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $25.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2161820 shares were traded. S reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SentinelOne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Bernhardt David J. sold 3,076 shares for $26.68 per share. The transaction valued at 82,054 led to the insider holds 100,732 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 3,100 shares of S for $83,414 on Sep 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,732 shares after completing the transaction at $26.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Conder Keenan Michael, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of the company, sold 1,724 shares for $25.40 each. As a result, the insider received 43,790 and left with 157,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $78.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, S has traded an average of 2.73M shares per day and 2.5M over the past ten days. A total of 277.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $96.01M to a low estimate of $95.08M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.75M, an estimated increase of 109.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $593.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.