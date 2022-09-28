There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

The closing price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) was 29.53 for the day, up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $29.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6543456 shares were traded. AR reached its highest trading level at $30.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 374,086 shares for $37.71 per share. The transaction valued at 14,108,242 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 373,866 shares of AR for $14,480,003 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 5,374,086 shares after completing the transaction at $38.73 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CLARK ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 225,000 and left with 66,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.92.

Shares Statistics:

AR traded an average of 6.80M shares per day over the past three months and 7.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.24M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 28.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.63 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $5.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.