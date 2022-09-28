There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

The closing price of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) was 20.02 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $20.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223597 shares were traded. RFP reached its highest trading level at $20.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RFP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, CIBC Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $19.

CIBC Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Neutral on October 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when TREMBLAY Richard Joseph sold 7,059 shares for $20.58 per share. The transaction valued at 145,274 led to the insider holds 217,936 shares of the business.

LAFAVE JOHN sold 10,340 shares of RFP for $145,174 on Mar 16. The Senior Vice President now owns 159,839 shares after completing the transaction at $14.04 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Ouellet Daniel, who serves as the SVP Human Resources of the company, sold 316 shares for $13.65 each. As a result, the insider received 4,313 and left with 109,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resolute’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RFP has reached a high of $20.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

RFP traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 590.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RFP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.37 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $4.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $6.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.11. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $3.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.59B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $4.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.