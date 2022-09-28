There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

The closing price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) was 2.48 for the day, up 3.77% from the previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40297144 shares were traded. RIG reached its highest trading level at $2.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Pareto Upgraded its Sell to Hold on March 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when CHANG VANESSA C L bought 12,300 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 39,483 led to the insider holds 49,200 shares of the business.

Mohn Frederik Wilhelm bought 2,000,000 shares of RIG for $7,500,000 on May 13. The Director now owns 82,636,646 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On May 13, another insider, Perestroika, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000,000 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,500,000 and bolstered with 82,636,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6446.

Shares Statistics:

RIG traded an average of 19.46M shares per day over the past three months and 32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 692.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 653.59M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 66.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 60.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.83% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $707M to a low estimate of $662M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $656M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $685.4M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $719M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.