This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Clarus Corporation (CLAR)

As of close of business last night, Clarus Corporation’s stock clocked out at 12.67, up 4.54% from its previous closing price of $12.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540613 shares were traded. CLAR reached its highest trading level at $12.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when KUEHNE AARON bought 4,092 shares for $12.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,961 led to the insider holds 95,248 shares of the business.

HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares of CLAR for $282,394 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.24 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $28.53 each. As a result, the insider received 427,926 and left with 80,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clarus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLAR has reached a high of $31.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLAR traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.04M. Insiders hold about 10.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 15.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, CLAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for CLAR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1002:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $110.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.42M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $66.51M, an estimated increase of 65.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $468.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.79M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546M and the low estimate is $496.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.