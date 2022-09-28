This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

As of close of business last night, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s stock clocked out at 36.32, up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $35.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130049 shares were traded. HP reached its highest trading level at $37.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 290.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $55 from $48 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On April 12, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Adams Raymond John III sold 1,500 shares for $47.50 per share. The transaction valued at 71,250 led to the insider holds 52,935 shares of the business.

Adams Raymond John III sold 1,500 shares of HP for $60,000 on Jun 24. The SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL now owns 54,399 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On May 03, another insider, Smith Mark W., who serves as the SENIOR VP AND CFO of the company, sold 4,450 shares for $47.40 each. As a result, the insider received 210,930 and left with 98,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HP traded 865.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 908.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $553.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $598M to a low estimate of $516M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.81M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.99M, an increase of 50.70% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.