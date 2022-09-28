This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The New York Times Company (NYT)

In the latest session, The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) closed at 28.41 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $27.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219229 shares were traded. NYT reached its highest trading level at $28.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The New York Times Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 09, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares for $42.78 per share. The transaction valued at 427,780 led to the insider holds 110,162 shares of the business.

Brayton Diane sold 9,999 shares of NYT for $414,353 on Feb 18. The EVP, GC & SECRETARY now owns 35,339 shares after completing the transaction at $41.44 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.00 each. As a result, the insider received 430,000 and left with 72,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYT has reached a high of $56.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYT has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 167.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NYT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 7.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NYT is 0.36, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for NYT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.