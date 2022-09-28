What shareholders can do to beat the market with Nautilus Inc. (NLS) stock

In the latest session, Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) closed at 1.70 up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010629 shares were traded. NLS reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nautilus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Collins Jeffery Lynn bought 20,000 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 43,000 led to the insider holds 40,387 shares of the business.

McGregor Jay bought 5,600 shares of NLS for $11,908 on Jun 03. The SVP & GM North America Sales now owns 16,377 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On May 26, another insider, Alseth Becky L., who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 8,178 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider received 17,652 and left with 16,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLS has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5255.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NLS has traded an average of 427.81K shares per day and 295.37k over the past ten days. A total of 31.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.46M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 4.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-0.75, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.48, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $50.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $54.25M to a low estimate of $47.96M. As of the current estimate, Nautilus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.05M, an estimated decrease of -69.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.53M, down -31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450M and the low estimate is $428.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.