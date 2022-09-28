Which analyst expects Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at 43.40 up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $42.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10333950 shares were traded. MRVL reached its highest trading level at $44.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares for $47.75 per share. The transaction valued at 238,750 led to the insider holds 108,429 shares of the business.

STRACHAN MICHAEL G bought 6,781 shares of MRVL for $314,096 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 36,389 shares after completing the transaction at $46.32 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, GAYNOR MITCHELL, who serves as the EVP, CALO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.30 each. As a result, the insider received 276,500 and left with 113,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRVL has traded an average of 9.70M shares per day and 10.21M over the past ten days. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.61M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 15.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRVL is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.