A correction may be in store for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares?

In the latest session, Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) closed at 6.66 down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $6.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17041860 shares were traded. BCS reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Barclays PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCS has traded an average of 7.05M shares per day and 11.97M over the past ten days. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.97B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 12.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BCS is 0.42, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.