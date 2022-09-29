A correction may be in store for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock clocked out at 15.31, up 2.48% from its previous closing price of $14.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2868303 shares were traded. PHG reached its highest trading level at $15.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Koninklijke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $48.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHG traded 2.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 884.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 873.34M. Shares short for PHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, PHG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for PHG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.28B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.84B and the low estimate is $19.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.