A glimpse at NatWest Group plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) closed at 4.98 up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $4.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2827534 shares were traded. NWG reached its highest trading level at $4.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NatWest Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3198.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWG has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 4.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.45B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWG is 0.32, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.