A glimpse at Prothena Corporation plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at 58.00 up 87.52% from its previous closing price of $30.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+27.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10931309 shares were traded. PRTA reached its highest trading level at $59.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prothena Corporation plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 163.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on June 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kinney Gene G. sold 2,720 shares for $32.02 per share. The transaction valued at 87,090 led to the insider holds 12,793 shares of the business.

Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares of PRTA for $307,496 on Sep 21. The Chief Strategy Officer and CFO now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $30.75 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Garren Hideki, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 120,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $77.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRTA has traded an average of 376.01K shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.36M. Insiders hold about 5.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 17.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.68, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $-1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.36 and $-4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.87. EPS for the following year is $-3.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.63 and $-4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -75.00% from the average estimate.