A Stock You Should Be Looking At: United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

After closing at $37.32 in the most recent trading day, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) closed at 36.03, down -3.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002145 shares were traded. UNFI reached its highest trading level at $37.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $38.

On December 14, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Esper Richard Eric sold 1,984 shares for $42.59 per share. The transaction valued at 84,499 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR bought 600 shares of UNFI for $21,066 on Mar 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 600 shares after completing the transaction at $35.11 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,838 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,983 and bolstered with 2,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has reached a high of $57.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 329.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 518.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UNFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 2.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $7.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.4B to a low estimate of $7.23B. As of the current estimate, United Natural Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.74B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.95B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.87B and the low estimate is $29.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.