A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

After closing at $11.32 in the most recent trading day, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed at 11.79, up 4.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19424295 shares were traded. WBD reached its highest trading level at $11.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Di Piazza Samuel A Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $18.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,001 and bolstered with 2,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 61.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 54.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $-0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $-1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $-0.56.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $11.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.41B to a low estimate of $11.13B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated increase of 297.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.42B, an increase of 263.50% less than the figure of $297.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 272.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $44.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.