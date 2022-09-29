An average trading volume for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $16.80 in the most recent trading day, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed at 17.75, up 5.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6847799 shares were traded. CPNG reached its highest trading level at $17.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $18.50.

On August 09, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on August 09, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Pham Thuan sold 171 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,762 led to the insider holds 2,558,769 shares of the business.

Pham Thuan sold 120,038 shares of CPNG for $1,712,942 on Jul 05. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,558,940 shares after completing the transaction at $14.27 per share. On May 18, another insider, Warsh Kevin M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 37,705 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,083 and bolstered with 396,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $30.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.76B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 45.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $5.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.42B to a low estimate of $4.88B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.18B and the low estimate is $22.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.