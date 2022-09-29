An average trading volume for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) closed at 30.25 in the last session, up 4.56% from day before closing price of $28.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228761 shares were traded. GPRE reached its highest trading level at $30.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $40 previously.

On January 18, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $48.

On December 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2021, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Knudsen Ejnar A III sold 64,226 shares for $39.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,567,666 led to the insider holds 29,766 shares of the business.

Kolomaya Paul E sold 2,000 shares of GPRE for $82,750 on Nov 10. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 70,747 shares after completing the transaction at $41.38 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Kolomaya Paul E, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $44.00 each. As a result, the insider received 220,000 and left with 72,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $44.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPRE traded on average about 944.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.76M. Shares short for GPRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.93, compared to 9.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 19.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $899.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $661.47M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $724.42M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.35M, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $667.36M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.