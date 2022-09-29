An average trading volume for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $20.61 in the most recent trading day, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at 21.39, up 3.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1895872 shares were traded. NTNX reached its highest trading level at $21.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 278.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares for $22.90 per share. The transaction valued at 114,500 led to the insider holds 267,576 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 65,376 shares of NTNX for $1,499,072 on Sep 16. The President and CEO now owns 272,576 shares after completing the transaction at $22.93 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Wall Tyler, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 7,243 shares for $22.93 each. As a result, the insider received 166,082 and left with 129,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $39.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.16M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 7.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.57, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $-1.26.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $350.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.9M to a low estimate of $341.75M. As of the current estimate, Nutanix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.72M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.