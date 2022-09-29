An investigation into Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s technical aspects

After closing at $12.12 in the most recent trading day, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) closed at 12.40, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2858632 shares were traded. ABR reached its highest trading level at $12.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 28, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Green William C bought 9,255 shares for $15.36 per share. The transaction valued at 142,157 led to the insider holds 134,705 shares of the business.

LAZAR MELVIN F bought 2,500 shares of ABR for $40,975 on May 12. The Director now owns 227,500 shares after completing the transaction at $16.39 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $17.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,675 and bolstered with 125,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $20.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.60M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 4.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.26, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.94. The current Payout Ratio is 70.40% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $85.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $84M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.77M, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.47M, an increase of 41.40% less than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.08M, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.82M and the low estimate is $354.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.