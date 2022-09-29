An investigation into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s technical aspects

The price of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) closed at 1.21 in the last session, up 2.54% from day before closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1964560 shares were traded. CTXR reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTXR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $2.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2821.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTXR traded on average about 611.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 690.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.45M with a Short Ratio of 17.08, compared to 14.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $-0.25.