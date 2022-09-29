An investigation into Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s technical aspects

After closing at $3.97 in the most recent trading day, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) closed at 3.82, down -3.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123082 shares were traded. DSX reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8273.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 998.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 779.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 2.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.02M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.36M and the low estimate is $217.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.