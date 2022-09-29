An investigation into Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s technical aspects

The price of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed at 20.33 in the last session, up 1.45% from day before closing price of $20.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4431348 shares were traded. STWD reached its highest trading level at $20.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 33,750 shares for $24.25 per share. The transaction valued at 818,546 led to the insider holds 293,881 shares of the business.

STERNLICHT BARRY S bought 217,500 shares of STWD for $4,928,550 on Dec 20. The CEO, Chairman of Board now owns 10,571,522 shares after completing the transaction at $22.66 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, DiModica Jeffrey F., who serves as the President of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $22.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 148,590 and bolstered with 1,003,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STWD traded on average about 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 305.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.58M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 5.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.92, which was 1.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.21. The current Payout Ratio is 77.60% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $321.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $332M to a low estimate of $311M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.87M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $339.05M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.