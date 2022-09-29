An investigation into The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s technical aspects

After closing at $29.18 in the most recent trading day, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at 30.45, up 4.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053488 shares were traded. CAKE reached its highest trading level at $30.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAKE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares for $34.51 per share. The transaction valued at 17,255 led to the insider holds 15,101 shares of the business.

CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought 400 shares of CAKE for $16,276 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 5,716 shares after completing the transaction at $40.69 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $42.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,025 and bolstered with 14,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $50.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 7.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 21.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAKE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The current Payout Ratio is 16.00% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $803.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $833M to a low estimate of $795.58M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $762.63M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.79M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $923M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $877.32M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.