An investigation into Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s technical aspects

The price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at 168.78 in the last session, up 3.41% from day before closing price of $163.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1722387 shares were traded. ZS reached its highest trading level at $169.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $268.

On September 16, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $225.

On September 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $200.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on September 15, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Schlossman Robert sold 8,045 shares for $167.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,351,337 led to the insider holds 135,381 shares of the business.

Sinha Amit sold 18,974 shares of ZS for $3,187,108 on Sep 16. The President now owns 319,023 shares after completing the transaction at $167.97 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, CANESSA REMO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,366 shares for $167.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,741,202 and left with 293,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 41.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $376.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZS traded on average about 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $305.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.88M to a low estimate of $304.18M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.07M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.1M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.