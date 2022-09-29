An overall feel about Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) closed at 12.59 up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137397 shares were traded. DX reached its highest trading level at $12.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynex Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $18.75 from $17 previously.

On December 18, 2020, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Popenoe Smriti Laxman bought 2,000 shares for $15.50 per share. The transaction valued at 31,000 led to the insider holds 124,526 shares of the business.

Popenoe Smriti Laxman bought 325 shares of DX for $4,963 on Sep 01. The President and Co-CIO now owns 325 shares after completing the transaction at $15.27 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $15.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 158,400 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DX has reached a high of $18.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DX has traded an average of 911.20K shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 44.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.59M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DX is 1.56, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.37. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for DX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.3M to a low estimate of $13.27M. As of the current estimate, Dynex Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.1M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.9M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.38M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.27M and the low estimate is $50.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.