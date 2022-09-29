Analysis of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN): Selected Notes

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed the day trading at 12.42 up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $12.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177288 shares were traded. DAN reached its highest trading level at $12.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $18 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Foster Byron S. bought 8,500 shares for $16.31 per share. The transaction valued at 138,635 led to the insider holds 9,786 shares of the business.

Aghili Aziz sold 26,504 shares of DAN for $624,499 on Nov 05. The EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $25.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAN traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAN traded about 2.12M shares per day. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.18M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 4.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

DAN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 59.00% for DAN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Dana Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.21B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.97B and the low estimate is $10.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.