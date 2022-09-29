Analysis of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) was 30.93 for the day, up 4.81% from the previous closing price of $29.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1044056 shares were traded. WFRD reached its highest trading level at $31.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WFRD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On June 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2022, with a $49 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFRD has reached a high of $40.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.10.

Shares Statistics:

WFRD traded an average of 548.10K shares per day over the past three months and 695.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.45M. Insiders hold about 7.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WFRD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.51 and $-4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.91. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $-1.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Weatherford International plc’s year-ago sales were $945M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.