Are American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed at 12.75 up 3.91% from its previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33955789 shares were traded. AAL reached its highest trading level at $12.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Raja Vasu sold 12,678 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 189,916 led to the insider holds 82,453 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAL has traded an average of 31.54M shares per day and 36.71M over the past ten days. A total of 650.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 89.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.88B, up 60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.47B and the low estimate is $47.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.