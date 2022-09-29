Are analysts optimistic about Coupa Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:COUP) stock?

The closing price of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) was 63.61 for the day, up 3.53% from the previous closing price of $61.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361632 shares were traded. COUP reached its highest trading level at $63.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Tiscornia Anthony D sold 3,835 shares for $62.85 per share. The transaction valued at 241,037 led to the insider holds 4,039 shares of the business.

Riggs Mark sold 511 shares of COUP for $31,903 on Sep 22. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 3,418 shares after completing the transaction at $62.43 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Glenn Robert, who serves as the EVP Global Sales of the company, sold 956 shares for $62.57 each. As a result, the insider received 59,817 and left with 10,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUP has reached a high of $259.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.77.

Shares Statistics:

COUP traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.41M. Shares short for COUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 5.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $823.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $840.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $725.29M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $929.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.