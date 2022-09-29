Are analysts optimistic about Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) stock?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) closed the day trading at 27.86 up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $26.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14849100 shares were traded. FCX reached its highest trading level at $27.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Lance Ryan Michael bought 31,000 shares for $31.88 per share. The transaction valued at 988,314 led to the insider holds 32,132 shares of the business.

Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 3,000 shares of FCX for $86,355 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 13,800 shares after completing the transaction at $28.79 per share. On May 31, another insider, MCCOY DUSTAN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,200 shares for $39.24 each. As a result, the insider received 321,796 and left with 134,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $51.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCX traded about 19.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCX traded about 18.21M shares per day. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 25.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

FCX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.84B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.92B and the low estimate is $21.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.