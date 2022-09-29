As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) offers stability

The closing price of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) was 0.49 for the day, up 11.37% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0503 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548183 shares were traded. DOMA reached its highest trading level at $0.5483 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4281.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 7,536 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,791 led to the insider holds 46,890,379 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 35,360 shares of DOMA for $18,034 on Sep 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 46,897,915 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 24,266 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 13,662 and left with 46,933,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1103.

Shares Statistics:

DOMA traded an average of 968.92K shares per day over the past three months and 891.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.60M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 9.20, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $469.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $512.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.6M and the low estimate is $461.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.