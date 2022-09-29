As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) offers stability

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) closed the day trading at 7.12 up 3.19% from the previous closing price of $6.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1857635 shares were traded. UNIT reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $6 previously.

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On July 15, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 15, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uniti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNIT traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNIT traded about 1.98M shares per day. A total of 235.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 11.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Dividends & Splits

UNIT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.53.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.