Considering Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) closed at 1.18 in the last session, up 6.31% from day before closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5374345 shares were traded. ALZN reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Jackman Stephan bought 8,500 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 10,414 led to the insider holds 8,500 shares of the business.

Katzoff David J bought 10,000 shares of ALZN for $11,092 on Sep 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 9,100 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,561 and bolstered with 10,016,667 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0293, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2012.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALZN traded on average about 467.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.24M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.