Considering Biogen Inc. (BIIB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $197.79 in the most recent trading day, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) closed at 276.61, up 39.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+78.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16205393 shares were traded. BIIB reached its highest trading level at $283.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIIB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $340 from $224 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $207 to $270.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $360.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of BIIB for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $291.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 209.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 906.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.86 and a low estimate of $3.57, while EPS last year was $4.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.45 and $15.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.45. EPS for the following year is $15.77, with 26 analysts recommending between $20.81 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $2.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of $-11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.