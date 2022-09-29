Considering BRF S.A. (BRFS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $2.50 in the most recent trading day, BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) closed at 2.48, down -0.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2318210 shares were traded. BRFS reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $5.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2518.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.03M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 13.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, an increase of 22.60% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.7B and the low estimate is $10.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.