Considering Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed at 59.91 in the last session, up 1.61% from day before closing price of $58.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1647852 shares were traded. RYAAY reached its highest trading level at $60.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYAAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $107.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $127.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYAAY traded on average about 521.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 722.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.35M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 460.28k with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 491.75k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 26, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2015 when the company split stock in a 975:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $-1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.07, with high estimates of $5.4 and low estimates of $4.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.58B, up 89.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.7B and the low estimate is $12.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.